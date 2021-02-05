Massachusetts Gets $200 Million to Boost Vaccination Process

HYANNIS- The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be getting over $200 million from FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program.

The money will go towards aiding in the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Items such as storage and transportation equipment for the doses of vaccine, medical and hygienic supplies, and disposal containers can be purchased with this money.

According to data released on January 28, Massachusetts was averaging 12,000 doses of vaccine given out per day.

At that time, nearly 500,000 doses had been given out in total. On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker said over 681,000 doses had been administered.

The Commonwealth will continue to open vaccination facilities in order to expedite the state vaccination plan.

The funding from FEMA is hoped to make this process go more smoothly and accomplish the goals set in place by the state government.

Currently Massachusetts is in Phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s vaccination plan.

Adults age 75 and older are eligible to make appointments for vaccination at this time, as well as anyone eligible for Phase 1 that has not yet been vaccinated.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter