Massachusetts Vaccination Website Works, But With Long Waits

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ vaccine appointment website appeared to be working about a week after it crashed from a flood of people looking to book a time for a shot, but slots quickly filled up and some people were told they may be waiting hours.

About 50,000 new appointments were made available Thursday at six mass vaccination sites around the state, but many more people than that are eligible for a vaccine.

The state on its official twitter feed said Thursday that due to a limited vaccine supply and the many people eligible to get a vaccine, this week’s 50,000 appointments at mass vaccination sites are nearly all filled.