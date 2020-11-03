Massachusetts Voters to Decide on Two Ballot Questions

HYANNIS – Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot questions Tuesday dealing with the way conduct elections and who should have access to vehicle maintenance data.

Question Two could potentially make ranked choice voting the election method for some races with three or more candidates beginning in 2022.

In short, it would create a system where voters would rank candidates based on preference.

From there, if a candidate does not get more than half of the top preference votes, the candidate ranking last would have their voters’ ballots redistributed to their next preferred candidate in a run-off.

The process would continue until a majority is secured by one candidate.

Statewide offices and legislative positions at the state and federal levels would be subject to this new system in Massachusetts if the “yes” vote passes. Presidential elections would not have ranked-choice voting.

Proponents of Question 1 say that independent auto repair businesses need access to data collected by cars to fix vehicles, while opponents say that Question 1 could risk owner’s personal data as well as safety.

If Question 1 is approved, cars 2022 model or newer must be equipped by manufacturers with a standardized, open access platform that would allow auto repair shops to wirelessly access mechanical data using a smartphone-based app with owner’s permission.

Currently, telematics data generated by sensors in the cars is transmitted to servers only the automakers can access.

Supporters of Question 1 say that the telematics data only being available to the manufacturer means car owners must take the car to its original automaker to receive service and make repairs, diminishing consumer choice in where they can take their cars.

Opponents have said that the issue of telematics is already covered under the right-to-repair-law that was introduced in 2013.