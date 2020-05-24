Massachusetts Wins Approval to Participate in EBT Program

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has won approval to participate in a program designed to let households that receive food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program purchase groceries online with Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Massachusetts applied to participate in the federal pilot program in April and won approval this week.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said the change will help families facing food insecurity during the pandemic by expanding safer grocery options.

The state will now work with the state’s EBT vendor and the two retailers participating in the federal pilot program, Walmart and Amazon, to launch the program.