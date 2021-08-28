Massachusetts woman among US troops killed in Kabul blast

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One of the U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, was a Marine from Massachusetts, officials said Saturday.

The family of Sgt. Johanny Rosario was notified Friday evening, Jaime Melendez said. Melendez is the director of veterans services in Lawrence, where Rosario attended high school.

A memorial was planned Saturday afternoon in Boston.

“We will not allow her to be forgotten,” Melendez said.

The suicide bombing at the airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier.