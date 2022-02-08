MassDOR Sees Increase In January Revenue Collections From Year Prior

HYANNIS – State officials with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue recently announced that preliminary revenue collections totaled $4.026 billion for January 2022.

The total was $679 million or 20.3% more than revenue collected in January 2021, and $856 million above benchmark.

The stark rise was largely due to recently enacted excise on pass-through entities (PTE), which allow PTE members to avoid federal state and local tax deduction limits by paying tax on the PTE’s income at the entity level.

PTE members can later claim a credit equal to 90% of the excise paid and receive refunds due to the offsetting credits.

After adjusting for the PTE excise payments and the associated credits, January 2022 refunds drop to $315 million or 9.4% above the January 2021 number, and $791 million above benchmark.

“January 2022 revenue collections increased in most major tax types, in comparison to January 2021 collections, including withholding, non-withholding, sales and use tax, and corporate and business tax,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder.

According to Snyder the increase in withholding was probably attributable to improvements in labor market conditions, while non-withholding income tax increases were due to the PTE excise. The increase in sales and use taxes were attributed to a mix of rising inflation and a healthy retail and restaurant sales.

“We will continue to closely monitor how the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the revised restrictions on economic activities impact revenue collections for the remainder of the fiscal year,” said Snyder.

Due to required quarterly payments for many taxpayers, about ten percent of annual revenue is annually received in January.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter