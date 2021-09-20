Two Cape Cod Projects Focus of MassDOT Design Hearings

HYANNIS- MassDOT recently announced plans to hold a pair of design public hearings to be held virtually on September 22 and September 29.

A live virtual design public hearing meeting will be held on the 22nd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss intersection improvements at Route 6 and Main Street in Wellfleet.

The project will upgrade traffic signals, replace old pavement, improved bicyclist and pedestrian access.

Another live virtual design public hearing will be held on the 29th at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the Bourne Rail Trail Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the Bourne Rail Trail is a proposed half-mile long paved path that will go from Monument Neck Road at John Stackpole Memorial Park from the south to the existing Cape Cod Canal Bike Path to the north.

The trail will be constructed within the existing railroad right of way.

Registration for the Wellfleet Virtual Meeting.

For more information on either meeting, head to the Mass.gov public hearing page.