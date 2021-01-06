MassDOT Grants Orleans Funding for Old Colony Way Project

ORLEANS- Orleans recently received funding from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements within the town.

A total of $251,143.61 in grant funding from the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Program was given to the town.

That money will be utilized to build a new sidewalk and improve crossing passages along Old Colony Way.

This will lead to safer travels to and from the Orleans Farmer’s Market, which is now an important spot for local residents in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was a part of the latest round of grant funding from MassDOT through the project. Over $3 million were given to fund projects in 15 municipalities across the state in the round.