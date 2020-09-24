MassDOT Hosting Cape Cod Rail Trail Extension Public Hearing

YARMOUTH – MassDOT is hosting a virtual design public hearing presentation next month to provide the public the opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed Barnstable-Yarmouth Cape Cod Rail Trail extension.

The design hearing, which is being held on Friday, October 9, will include a pre-recorded presentation that will be available for public viewing, along with an opportunity to provide written comments following the hearing.

The proposed Phase III project will extend the Cape Cod Rail Trail from Peter Homer Park in Yarmouth to Mary Dunn Road in Barnstable.

The route will be a combination of an upgrade to an existing shared-use path and addition of a newly constructed shared-use path.

The project will include a new bridge spanning Willow Street in Yarmouth and new trailhead parking lots on Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth and on Mary Dunn Road in Barnstable.

For more information on the hearing, click here.