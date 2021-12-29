MassDOT to Host Route 28 Improvement Hearing

HYANNIS – A virtual public hearing will be held by the Massachusetts department of Transportation on Thursday, January 13.

The purpose of the meeting is to present a design for proposed changes to Route 28 in Dennis and Yarmouth.

The hearing will take place from 6:30-7:30pm on the MassDOT website.

Public comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by those working on the project.

The project is intended to span from the area of Route 28 over Bass River, North Main Street, and Old Main Street.

The proposed bridge replacement will include two travel lanes in each direction, a shared use path, and other features.

The current bridge will be taken down, and construction on the replacement will commence one side at a time.

The bridge replacement will take place concurrently with intersection improvements, which are hoped to improve road configurations, pedestrian and bicycle access, and more.

The link for the hearing can be found here.