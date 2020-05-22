MassDOT Urges Public to Stay Home Memorial Day Weekend

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging the public to stay home Memorial Day Weekend to comply with the Reopening Advisory Board’s “Safer-at-Home-Advisory.”

The advisory states that “all residents should leave home only for healthcare, worship and permitted work, shopping and outdoor activities”.

It also states that people are required to cover their faces when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public, not gather in groups of more than 10 people, and continue to be “vigilant, monitor for symptoms, and stay home if you feel sick.”

“Our message to people is, ‘Don’t rush out,’” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

“Don’t travel if you don’t have to. There is a Safer-at-Home-Advisory in place during this first phase of the state reopening and we don’t want travel – not on the roads, and not on the MBTA.”

Due to Monday being the Memorial Day holiday, all Commonwealth offices are closed, including Registry of Motor Vehicles customer service locations.

MassDOT officials said that the public should continue to limit travel to keep everyone safe and healthy, including essential employees performing work at job sites and members of the medical community who are still treating COVID-19 patients.

“We are encouraging individuals to continue to limit their travel to help ensure their health and safety,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“If you do need to travel, drive responsibly by not exceeding the speed limit, limit distractions, and be mindful of other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”