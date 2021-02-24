MassHealth Offering COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Transportation

HARWICH – All individuals with MassHealth coverage or the Health Safety Net are now eligible to receive free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Transportation can be requested through health care providers or directly through MassHealth customer service.

Transportation is a big concern for many when it comes to making vaccination appointments, especially those who do not have many vaccination sites around them.

For many in the Cape, especially those in the Outer Cape, making appointments has been difficult because of the scarcity of appointments.

Many doses of vaccine go to the mass testing sites at Fenway Park and Gillette, which can host far more appointments per day than smaller testing sites.

For Cape residents without access to their own private transportation, making the trip to mass testing sites can be extremely difficult.

This new change in MassHealth’s non-emergency transportation policy will provide an opportunity for many individuals to get to testing sites with more available appointments once they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter