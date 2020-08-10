Mayflower II to Depart Buzzard’s Bay for Plymouth Harbor

PLYMOUTH – After spending time at Taylor’s Point in Buzzards Bay this weekend, the Mayflower II is expected to arrive in Plymouth Harbor Monday.

The 64 year old replica ship is returning home after a three year, multi-million dollar restoration project in Connecticut.

It’s return coincides with the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s arrival in Plymouth.

“Mayflower II is a unique educational resource that allows us to better understand American history, from the complex and interwoven stories of the Indigenous people and the Pilgrims in the 1600’s, to renewed international alliances during World War II, and the search for a better life that has inspired people for centuries,” said Plimoth Plantation’s Executive Director Ellie Donovan.

“We are grateful to all whose generous support has enabled us to preserve those stories embodied in this historic ship.”

The ship left Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard last month and was towed to New London’s City Pier.

The ship made its penultimate stop at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy this weekend, however the public was not allowed to board.

Mayflower II is expected to depart MMA around 8:45 a.m. and make its way through the canal toward Plymouth.

Once the ship is through the canal, and weather conditions permit, the vessel will set sail to Plymouth.

It is expected to sail past Gurnet Point around 1 p.m. and make its way into Plymouth Harbor under town around 3 p.m.

If the ship’s course is not interrupted, it will be open to the public on Wednesday while docked in Plymouth.

“Mayflower has performed exceptionally well underway, as has our fantastic sailing crew,” said Captain Whit Perry, Director of Maritime Preservation and Operations Director.

“We are grateful for the warm reception and support we have received throughout our voyage, and we look forward to making our way home to Plymouth in the coming days.”

Perry and his crew of 27 have been conducting sea trials and sail training to ensure safe operations before the final leg of the journey.

The boat was set to make its return to Plymouth in April but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening.

All times are approximate and subject to change based on weather, tide, wind, and other factors.