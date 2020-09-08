You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mayflower II to Light Up Plymouth Waterfront Starting on Sunday

Mayflower II to Light Up Plymouth Waterfront Starting on Sunday

September 8, 2020

Courtesy: Plimoth Patuxet

PLYMOUTH – To mark the 400th anniversary milestone of the Pilgrims’ 1620 arrival on the shores of Plymouth, Plimoth Patuxet is going to be illuminating the Mayflower II each night at dusk through November.

On Sunday, September 6 at 7:15 p.m., Plimoth’s Executive Director Ellie Donovan will be joined by Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran and State Representative Matt Muratore to kick off the lighting with brief remarks from the ship’s newly-restored decks before they flip the switch to light up Mayflower at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said that they hope the illumination of the ship can serve as a bright symbol of strength and optimism for the Plymouth community during this challenging time.

