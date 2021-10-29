You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mayflower Wind Marathon Weekend Cancelled

Mayflower Wind Marathon Weekend Cancelled

October 29, 2021

FALMOUTH – Due to impacts from the recent storm, the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon Weekend in Falmouth has been cancelled.

Organizers said that the decision was made in response to the severe loss of power, downed trees and flooding experienced across the town and region, as well as discussion with town officials.

“It was determined for the safety of everyone involved that we cancel all events,” said organizers in a statement.

The event was originally scheduled to take place October 30 through 31.

Event planners have begun discussions on what options runners will have and will notify participants as soon as possible.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


