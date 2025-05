NEW BEDFORD – The MBTA says it will be extending fare-free weekend service on the Fall River/New Bedford Line through the end of May as a show of gratitude to riders who have been utilizing the new service.

The commuter rail line opened in March.

Staffing shortages have been blamed for delays and cancellations. The T has had to replace some trips with shuttle buses.

Up-to-date train trip information is posted on the Twitter account MBTA_CR_Alerts.