MBTA Ridership, Revenue Plunges During Coronavirus Pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston area transit system is projecting a $231 million budget deficit for the fiscal year that ends June 30 caused in large part by a more than 90% decline in ridership during the coronavirus crisis.

With many businesses shut down and others working from home, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials estimate a fare revenue plunge from $58 million per month to about $3 million per month for the next three to four months.

The agency’s top financial official says the T should be able to cover the losses with Federal Transit Administration grants authorized by the federal economic stimulus package.