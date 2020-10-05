McMahon Receives Endorsements in Campaign for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate

BOURNE – Bourne attorney Jay McMahon has received a number of endorsements, including the New England Police Benevolent Association and the Pembroke Police Union in his campaign for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate.

In their letter to McMahon, Union Steward Paul Joudrey wrote:

“Our endorsement recognizes your very public and resolute support for our men and women in uniform at a time when police officers find themselves under attack across the country and in the Commonwealth. We particularly value your vocal opposition to the Massachusetts Police Reform Bill, S.2800, which in its current form would have a devastating impact on our profession, while sacrificing the high standard of safety and security that our residents have come to value and expect. More specifically we stand with you in our firm opposition to changing qualified immunity protections and well established use of force standards.”

The Pembroke Police Union voted unanimously to endorse McMahon.

The union is comprised of full-time patrolmen and sergeants serving the town of Pembroke. Their members stand for equal treatment for all people.

McMahon has made the police accountability bill on Beacon Hill one of the focal points of his campaign, stating that if he’s elected in November, he’ll remove qualified immunity and fund police.

“I am honored to receive this important endorsement,” said McMahon.

“Our police put their lives on the line every day to protect us and keep us safe. I will never vote in favor of dangerous legislation like the so-called “Police Reform Bill” that takes Qualified Immunity protection away from our police, that would cause massive retirement of police officers that takes our police out of our schools, prohibits police from investigating gang activities, and hinders Public Safety. Like residents all across this District, I want all 911 calls to be answered, and answered quickly.”

The New England Police Benevolent Association is the fastest growing law enforcement organization in the Northeast and their motto is “Representing New England’s Finest.”

“As your next Senator, I will back the Blue and make Public Safety a priority,” said McMahon.

McMahon is up against incumbent Senator Susan Moran for the seat in the November general election.