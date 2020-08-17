Mecenas Announces Write-In Campaign for 2nd Barnstable District

BARNSTABLE – Michael Mecenas has announced that he will launch a write-in candidacy to appear on the tate Democratic Primary ballot on September 1.

Mecenas announced his campaign for the 2nd Barnstable district seat in late April.

He is a mental health clinician working at both Boston Medical Center and Cape Cod Healthcare as a medical interpreter, as well as volunteer as a medical interpreter for the Visiting Nurses Association, American Red Cross, Barnstable High School, and various houses of worship.

Mecenas said that his campaign is about lifting up the voices of the unheard and providing an equitable access to opportunities.

“My story is not so different from many you don’t often hear from. And that needs to change,” said Mecenas in his announcement.

“We have a responsibility to support our local businesses throughout, and after, the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating for women’s rights in all areas, increase access to mental health services, prioritize treatment and community support to eradicate the opioid epidemic, and work together on the real issues that concern the diverse constituents of this district. We can’t wait.”

Other key issues of his campaign include security for seniors to ensure quality of life, support for the immigrant population on the Cape, affordable housing, homelessness, environmental protection and expanding educational services and resources, according to Mecenas.

If successful, Mecenas’ name will be listed on the ballot in November challenging incumbent 2nd Barnstable District state Rep. William Crocker, R-Centerville.

Kip Diggs is also running as a write-in candidate for the Democratic nomination.