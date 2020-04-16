Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Aid During Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – Residents are stepping up to aid the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps, a part of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Director of the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps Diana Gaumond said that people have been volunteering to help during this difficult time, and other residents have been creating homemade masks to be donated.

Gaumond is proud of how people across the area have put others first.

“It kind of reminds you that people are really, basically, good on the whole, and really do want to help out their friends and neighbors,” Gaumond said.

“That’s really what human nature is.”

Volunteers and members of the corps are aiding towns with food programs, elderly support, pickups for essential products, and more.

Gaumond said that while there are plenty of volunteers right now, people are always welcome to join and help if they can.

“We don’t mind bringing on new volunteers as well, especially going forward when we’re out of this pandemic,” she said.

Those with a healthcare background are invited to join, but those who wish to help the corps do not need to have a healthcare background.

The Medical Reserve Corps also has multiple places across Cape Cod where residents can donate personal protective equipment.

For more information, visit the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s website by clicking here.