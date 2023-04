WELLFLEET- Officials in Wellfleet are soliciting feedback on future plans for the town’s library.

Goals and requests for projects over the next five years will be collected during a public meeting at the library from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 12. From there, plans to implement those improvement ideas will be developed.

The meeting will be facilitated by the Wellfleet Public Library’s director Jennifer Wertkin alongside its board of trustees.