Meeting Scheduled For Cape Cod Commission Traffic Initiative

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is inviting the public to a virtual meeting next Tuesday as part of the Cape Cod Vision Zero Action Plan.

The commission’s goal is to analyze motor vehicle crash data and come up with solutions that will create a safer future.

The plan could help inform decisions on where to make major infrastructure improvements. It will also make Cape Cod towns eligible for future federal highway grants.

To contribute a public comment, click here.

Here’s the link to attend the meeting.