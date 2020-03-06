Meeting to Gather Input on Bourne Complete Streets Plan

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Commission and the Town of Bourne will hold a public meeting next week to discuss the development of a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan for the town of Bourne.

The meeting will provide an overview of the town’s newly adopted Complete Streets policy, identify existing multi-modal accommodations and discuss current issues and opportunity areas.

“We want to go over some existing conditions across the town and that includes all things existing sidewalks, roadway volumes, crashes and everything in between,” said David Nolan, a transportation planner for the Cape Cod Commission.

A “complete street” provides accommodations for all users, including motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and persons with disabilities.

“Our goal of this meeting is to get a good list and a good sense that covers the town of different projects that people want to see come to light someday,” Nolan said.

Nolan said it is important to gather public input to develop these types of plans.

“We can use our technical expertise only so much,” Nolan said.

“We are not in this town every day, and hopefully the people who come out to these meetings are and they understand a little bit better of what the problems are and where we should focus our attention.”

After input is gathered, the commission will put together a prioritization list ranking road improvement projects by importance.

“These projects can include new sidewalks, new shoulders, updating sidewalks, updating crosswalks, new crosswalks, providing transit stops – anything and everything that can accommodate all roadway users,” Nolan said.

“We are not just thinking about the people in the motor vehicles this time around.”

Nolan hopes many residents come out to the meeting to provide input.

“We look forward to having this conversation and figuring out exactly what it is that people want,” he said.

A second public meeting will be scheduled in the late spring to discuss potential multi-modal improvement projects to be included in the draft prioritization project list.

Guided by the input from these public meetings and in conjunction with the town, commission staff will prepare a final report and the Complete Streets prioritization plan.

The plan will be submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as part of the town’s ongoing participation in the Complete Streets Program.

For more information, visit the project website.