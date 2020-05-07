Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Unveiled

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force were unveiled on Wednesday.

The goal of the Task Force, which is led by the Cape and Islands Legislative Delegation, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and Barnstable County, is to pursue a safe and structured approach to reopening commercial and social activities on Cape Cod.

Through its work, the Task Force will coordinate authorities and entities across Cape Cod to provide one consistent message to the region’s year-round residents, seasonal residents, second home-owners, summer workers, and visitors.

“The aim of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force is twofold: to save lives and livelihoods,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who serves as public information officer for the Task Force.

“It’s critical for public health and our economic vitality that Cape Cod provides uniform and consistent information to the public. Reopening the wrong way could put all in our communities at risk.”

Members of the group include: Senator Cyr, Representative Sarah Peake, Representative Will Crocker, Representative Dylan Fernandes, Representative Randy Hunt, Representative David Vieira, Representative Tim Whelan, Mark Ells, Barnstable Town Manager, Anthony Schiavi, Bourne Town Administrator, Peter Lombardi, Brewster Town Administrator, Shareen Davis, Chatham Select Board Chair, David Sampson, Sandwich Select Board Chair, Jack Yunits, Barnstable County Administrator, Sean O’Brien, Director, Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Kristy Senatori, Cape Cod Commission, Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent, Cape Cod National Seashore, Chief Peter Burke, Hyannis Fire/EMS, Wendy Northcross, CEO, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Mike Lauf, CEO, Cape Cod Healthcare, Linda Markham, President, Cape Air, Kevin Howard, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement, Cape Cod 5, Eugene Curry, Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation, Ryan Castle, CEO, Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, Cindy Horgan, Executive Director, Cape Cod Children’s Place, Nancy Gardella, Executive Director, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, Kristie Ferrantella, Nantucket Select Board Member, Jerry Fishbein, Vice President, 1199 SEIU.

The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force will work to compile and disseminate guidelines for businesses, workers, residents, and visitors.

Forthcoming guidance from the Task Force will align with recommendations from the Governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, advisories from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Executive Orders from Governor Baker.

The work of the Task Force will be done in consultation with the Baker-Polito Administration.

The Task Force reiterates that Governor Baker, the Governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, and guidance from public health experts will dictate the timeline of reopening on Cape Cod.

“We need to speak with one voice to the Governor’s Advisory Board on Reopening,” said Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake.

“It is a much easier process to close down the economy than to reopen it. Reopening this economy will depend on how this virus behaves. Our decisions need to be driven by science and data.”

As the traditional summer season approaches, the Task Force will work to ensure that the most up-to-date information is made available, particularly for seasonal residents who are returning to the region and ultimately to visitors for travel planning purposes.