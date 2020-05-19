Memorial Day Ceremonies in Barnstable Cancelled

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials have announced that Memorial Day festivities in the town have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The annual parade and John F. Kennedy Memorial Trust Committee’s Memorial Day Ceremony have been called off out of an abundance of caution for members of the Barnstable community.

Officials in the town explain that the stay-at-home advisory from Governor Charlie Baker will still be adhered to, and they stressed the importance of continuing preventative measures such as wearing face coverings and following social distancing.

A virtual source of memorials for those who have fought in the armed forces within Barnstable can be found by clicking here.