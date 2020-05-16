Chatham Plans Virtual Memorial Day Events

CHATHAM – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Chatham will not be holding its traditional Memorial Day Ceremony but will instead be broadcasting a virtual commemoration on Channel 18 and streaming on YouTube.

The team from Channel 18 has been working with the chair of the town’s Public Ceremonies Committee, Robert Franz, to re-create the ceremony by pre-recording segments at each memorial.

They have also been finding creative, socially distant ways to involve the board of selectmen, representatives from the police and fire departments, local scout troops, U.S. Coast Guard Station Chatham, and members of the community.

“Though we cannot gather together during these unprecedented times, it’s important to set aside time to remember the members of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Franz said.

“This helps to put the word “Memorial” back in Memorial Day and remind us that it’s much more than a three-day weekend.”

The town’s Media Coordinator, Ryan Darmon, and Assistant Media Coordinator, Mark Van Bork, will edit the footage together for broadcast on the holiday.

“This is yet another example of how creative Ryan and Mark are in bringing Town news and events to our community members,” said Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

“The willingness and excitement by everyone involved made this a joy to work on,” added Darmon.

The virtual Memorial Day ceremony is set to take place Monday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the virtual event, click here.