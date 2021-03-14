Nominations Being Accepted for Mercy Otis Warren Award

HYANNIS- The Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year committee is now accepting nominations for their 2021 awardee.

The ideal candidate would be a woman who devotes her free time to helping others in the community.

With the past year almost consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its various effects, the committee expects to see many nominations for women who have assisted with COVID-related matters.

The award has been given on an annual basis since 2002.

It is named for Mercy Otis Warren, a resident of West Barnstable in the 1700s with ties to the Sons of Liberty.

She was very involved in local politics, and wrote plays, pamphlets, and poems in favor of the American Revolution.

Often, she spoke of women’s importance in society and advocated for the inclusion of the Bill of Rights in the United States Constitution.

Applications can be done online and should be no more than one typed page explaining why the nominee deserves the award.

“We have had many outstanding applications and I think we’ve had some extraordinary people receive the award,” said selection committee member Alice George.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter