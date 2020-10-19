Mercy Otis Warren Supporters Launch Commemorative Stamp Campaign

BARNSTABLE – A nationwide letter-writing campaign has been launched by supporters of the first female historian of the American Revolution Mercy Otis Warren to put her image on a postage stamp.

Warren was a West Barnstable native and prolific writer who documented and was involved in much of the United States’ early history, from the Stamp Act crisis of 1765 to the American Revolution and establishment of the country.

She was also friends with John and Abigail Adams, frequently corresponding with them in letters.

Throughout her life, she would write numerous accounts of American history and a number of plays published in Boston newspapers, many supporting early efforts towards revolution.

A bronze statue by sculptor David Lewis celebrating Warren was erected outside the Barnstable County Courthouse in 2001 by the Mercy Otis Warren Memorial Committee.

Supporters of Warren being commemorated on a stamp ask residents to mail a brief letter to Stamp Services explaining their desire to see the request fulfilled.

Letters can be sent to Stamp Services, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 3300, Washington D.C. 20260-3501.