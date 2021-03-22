Metropolitan Planning Organization Seeks Public Feedback

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization has opened a public review and comment period on proposed transportation and travel improvements.

The Transportation Improvement Program amendment that is up for discussion is Amendment 1, which concerns the Barnstable-Iyanough Road at Yarmouth Road Intersection Improvement Project.

Over $26 million would be allocated to this project which would reconstruct the intersection in attempt to make the area safer and easier to travel through.

Improvements include new and updated signals for traffic and the rail crossing will be installed, and the construction of a shared use path.

The comment period is open for 21 days, and a virtual meeting of the Cape Cod MPO will be held on April 26 at 1:00pm.

The meeting will allow time for public comments and a vote on the project.

The document itself can be reviewed by appointment at the offices of the Cape Cod Commission, by phone, or on their website here.

Other comments can be directed towards Colleen Medeiros by April 9 at colleen.medeiros@capecodcommission.org.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter