Home Improvement Chain Makes Changes Amid Virus Outbreak

DENNIS – COVID-19 has forced local building companies to get creative.

Mid-Cape Home Centers has implemented several new policies, operating on a curbside pick-up basis only. The company also is not accepting cash and is closed on weekends.

“It’s been a series of adjustments and trial and error, and constant change. We have the essential designation and we don’t want to abuse that in anyway, but we also want to operate in a fashion that is safe for our employees,” said President Jack Stevenson.

One of the challenges that many building supply companies and contractors are facing is the early arrival of many summer residents.

That delays work and projects on summer homes that were scheduled for the spring that now have to be rescheduled for fall, as most contractors won’t perform work on a houses if there are people inside.

“Every contractor that I know won’t work on a house if there are people in it,” said Stevenson

The outbreak has also resulted in over 15 local building companies coming together for a “webinar” to share best practices. Stevenson credits Duffany Builders as big leader in bringing together the different businesses.

The forum between the companies has led to cooperation between companies who are usually competitors.

“A lot of this is common sense, but no one has been through this before, so the Duffany group and what they set up creates best practices, that maybe we didn’t think of in the past and it’s been fun to see the teamwork between the groups. Everyone is just sharing information trying to help each other,” said Stevenson.