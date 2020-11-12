Mid-Cape Home Centers Hosts Raffle to Benefit First Responders

ORLEANS – Mid-Cape Home Centers has shifted their Annual First Responder Appreciation Day to a virtual raffle format this year due to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 will mark the third year that the event has been celebrated, though in a different form.

Mid-Cape Home Centers aims to raise $10,000 for first responders with the virtual raffle and all proceeds will be donated to the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation.

Mid-Cape said that they will work with the Foundation to allocate funds raised to specific programs that align best with the needs of the community at the time of distribution.

“With the amount of support that first responders have provided the community over these past 7 months of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are even more eager to reach our goal of $10,000,” said Director of Marketing at Mid-Cape Crystal Pieschel in a statement.

Prizes are each being valued at over $1,000, such as the Nantucket Getaway: a two-night stay at the White Elephant Nantucket, with round trip airfare donated by CapeAir.

Tickets can be purchased here and start at a $5 donation.

The fundraiser will run through December 4.