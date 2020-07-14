Mild Drought Condition Continues on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs recently declared a continuation of the Level 1 Mild Drought condition in the Cape Cod region.

Conditions in the Southeast and Islands region remain at Level 0 Normal conditions.

At Level 2 Significant Drought, dry conditions warrant detailed monitoring of the area, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach and assistance for the affected municipalities.

“Despite recent rainfall, conditions remain very dry in many regions across the Commonwealth, and it is essential that we coordinate throughout all levels of government to address these increasingly critical drought conditions,” said EEA Secretary of Kathleen Theoharides.

The state has asked residents in the Connecticut River Valley, Western, Central, Northeast, and Cape Cod regions to be mindful of the amount of water they are using, reduce overall water use, and fix plumbing leaks as soon as possible.

State officials said that limiting nonessential outdoor watering is one of the most effective ways to minimize the impacts of drought on water supply and the environment, and ensure enough water for fire protection and drinking.