Mild Drought Conditions Remain On Cape

September 21, 2021

BOSTON – The Cape Cod region is still experiencing a mild drought, according to state officials.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides recently announced that all regions across Massachusetts are experiencing normal conditions without a drought, with the exception of Cape Cod.

The Cape region is still at level one, signifying a mild drought. That status did not change from the month prior.

While noting that the Upper and Lower Cape have had enough rainfall in recent weeks, state officials added that the Mid-Cape still had relatively dry conditions throughout August.

Residents of Cape Cod are being advised by the state to limit outdoor water use and to conserve water when possible.

