Military Sees No Quick Exit From ‘New World’ of Coronavirus

April 15, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, participates in a video teleconference with Governors to discuss a partnership to prepare, mitigate and respond to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus.

It is looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that protects the health of troops without breaking their morale.

Unlike talk in the Trump administration of possibly reopening the country as early as May, military leaders are suggesting a best-case scenario of taking steps toward a return to normal activity this summer.

Even that is uncertain, and for now the main focus is on adjusting as the pandemic’s threat evolves.

Officials have frozen most forces in place overseas, stopped troops and their families from moving to new assignments and cut back access to the Pentagon.

