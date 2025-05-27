Minimum age to serve as a corrections officer in Massachusetts has dropped

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Correction is lowering the minimum age to become a correction officer from 21 to 19.

The state says the adjustment is part of an effort to expand recruitment and establish a new pathway for individuals interested in a public service career.

To be eligible, you must have a high school diploma, an equivalency certificate or served at least three years in the United States Armed Forces.

Corrections officers hired under 21 will not be assigned to duties that require a firearm, but anyone hired for the position must maintain eligibility to obtain a license to carry.

“Reducing the minimum age to become a Correction Officer will allow us to recruit more dedicated, highly skilled workers to these important roles,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This change will help us build the next generation of corrections professionals to deliver on our goals of protecting public safety and supporting rehabilitation.”