Mnuchin says Trump Still Wants Virus Deal with Democrats

September 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, children and schools afftected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mnuchin at a hearing Tuesday accused Democratic leaders of holding up an agreement with hard-line positions.

Democrats insist that dire economic conditions persist and say a larger relief package is needed.

Mnuchin and top congressional Democrats have been in a months-long stalemate over new relief legislation, with the two sides trillions of dollars apart.

Lawmakers left Washington for the August recess without an agreement. Both sides insist they still want a deal.

