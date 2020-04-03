You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Class of 2020 Donates to Local Organizations as Class Gift

Monomoy Class of 2020 Donates to Local Organizations as Class Gift

April 3, 2020

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional High School senior class officers have announced that the class gift for the Monomoy Class of 2020 will come in the form of donations to the Cape Cod Hospital COVID-19 response fund and to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

Traditionally, each high school graduating class gives a class gift to the school, such as a bench, table, or sign.

However this year’s senior class decided to help better the community during the challenging times.

In making this gift, class officers Rory Carpenter, Liam Mawn, Lillian Ryan, and Kelsey Olson said, “coming together has always been a super power of our class.”

“We know that together we can make a difference in our community during this time of struggle. Although it’s not something that students of Monomoy will see every day, given the current situation we believe that this gift will have a more long-lasting impact on the community as a whole.”

Officials from the school district applauded the senior class, saying that for a group of kids who lost so much during their last year of high school, the gesture is truly impressive in its generosity.

The Monomoy Class of 2020 will donate $2,500 to Cape Cod Hospital and $2,500 to Family Pantry to help support COVID-19 efforts.

