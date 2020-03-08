You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy District Announces Limited School Choice Openings

March 8, 2020

Courtesy: Monomoy Regional School District

CHATHAM-A limited number of school choice spots for the 2020-21 school year have become available within the Monomoy Regional School District.

Spots for certain grade levels have opened up at Chatham Elementary School, Harwich Elementary School, Monomoy Regional Middle School, and Monomoy Regional High School.

Applications are due to the school district by April 1 at 4 p.m. A lottery will be held two days later if the number of applicants is greater than the amount of spots available.

