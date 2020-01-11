Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Aids 36 Students

CHATHAM–Monomoy Dollars for Scholars has presented 36 students with Continuing Education Scholarships.

These scholarships aid those who have completed their freshman year in college or in an accredited trade school, as scholarships are often not accessible for students beyond their first year out of high school. Monomoy Dollars for Scholars looks to ensure these students can continue higher education ventures by easing the burden of debt; as they put it, these students “aren’t asking for a hand out, they’re asking for a hand up.”

Those looking to help the organization, sponsor a scholarship, or create a scholarship in someone’s honor, can attend the annual meeting Tuesday, January 14. The meeting will be held at the Chatham Community Center at 7 p.m. A snow date has been set for January 21.

For more information, please contact Margaret Martin via email at ry_mar@msn.com.