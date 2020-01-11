You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Aids 36 Students

Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Aids 36 Students

January 11, 2020

CHATHAM–Monomoy Dollars for Scholars has presented 36 students with Continuing Education Scholarships.

These scholarships aid those who have completed their freshman year in college or in an accredited trade school, as scholarships are often not accessible for students beyond their first year out of high school. Monomoy Dollars for Scholars looks to ensure these students can continue higher education ventures by easing the burden of debt; as they put it, these students “aren’t asking for a hand out, they’re asking for a hand up.”

Those looking to help the organization, sponsor a scholarship, or create a scholarship in someone’s honor, can attend the annual meeting Tuesday, January 14. The meeting will be held at the Chatham Community Center at 7 p.m. A snow date has been set for January 21.

For more information, please contact Margaret Martin via email at ry_mar@msn.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 