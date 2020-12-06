Monomoy Earns A Re-Accreditation

CHATHAM- Monomoy Regional High school has earned continued accreditation from New England Association of schools and colleges. The school completed its decennial evaluation in the fall of 2019 and recently received confirmation of its successful outcome along with feedback and next steps.

The accreditation program for public schools involves a threefold process: the self-study conducted by a local professional staff; the on site evaluation conducted by the committee’s visiting team; and the follow up program carried out by the school to implement the findings of its own study.

Continued accreditation requires that the school be reevaluated at least once every ten years.