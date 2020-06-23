You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy High School Class of 2020 to be Celebrated with Graduation Processional

Monomoy High School Class of 2020 to be Celebrated with Graduation Processional

June 23, 2020

The entrance to the new Monomoy High School.

CHATHAM – Members of Monomoy Regional High School’s Class of 2020 will be celebrated with a public processional on Tuesday night on the high school’s grounds.

Before the start of the graduation ceremony, the graduates will participate in a vehicle processional, traveling from Chatham to Harwich and ending at the high school before the start of the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the graduates only, with families and friends encouraged to watch the livestream of the event.

There will be social distancing protocols in place for the students and all of the students will be required to wear a mask during the ceremony.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


