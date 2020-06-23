Monomoy High School Class of 2020 to be Celebrated with Graduation Processional

CHATHAM – Members of Monomoy Regional High School’s Class of 2020 will be celebrated with a public processional on Tuesday night on the high school’s grounds.

Before the start of the graduation ceremony, the graduates will participate in a vehicle processional, traveling from Chatham to Harwich and ending at the high school before the start of the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the graduates only, with families and friends encouraged to watch the livestream of the event.

There will be social distancing protocols in place for the students and all of the students will be required to wear a mask during the ceremony.