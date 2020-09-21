Monomoy High School Confirms First Case of COVID-19

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at the school.

In a letter to parents over the weekend, Superintendent Scott Carpenter said that all students and staff who have been identified as being in contact with person who tested positive have been contacted to discuss the need to quarantine and next steps.

It comes five days after the new school year began with in-person learning.

The school is in contact with the Harwich Board of Health and Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, who have begun contact tracing.

“Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe, and we have been preparing for this scenario as part of our reopening planning, knowing that a positive case in a school has always been a matter of when, not if,” said Carpenter.

“We have a comprehensive plan that involves sanitizing the school, informing families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact, quarantining students and staff in identified classrooms and supporting the affected family as they navigate this stressful experience.”

A cleaning crew conducted additional sanitation at the high school over the weekend in areas that were frequented by the person who tested positive.

The school district said that they also sanitize every classroom in the district every night.

Families are asked to continue to monitor their children for any possible symptoms and to keep them home and contact the school nurse if they show symptoms or are not feeling well.