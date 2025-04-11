Monomoy Middle School Needs Repairs But Cost Conflicts Continue

HARWICH – The fight continues over how Harwich and Chatham should be splitting school costs while the Monomoy district reaches out to the public on siding options.

The two share expenses based on enrollment, but Chatham’s student population has seen declines in recent years, putting more burden on Harwich.

The Monomoy School District’s middle school needs millions of dollars in new roofing and siding that would need town meeting approval from both towns, but the Harwich select board has voted to shelve replacement plans while Chatham’s board is in full approval.

Meanwhile, the school district is reaching out to the public about renovation options for windows and siding. The current cedar shingle siding will be replaced with long-lasting synthetic siding, but there are several potential choices.

Examples of the styles, materials, and colors have been placed at the Monomoy Regional Middle School and at Harwich Elementary School, where the public is encouraged to make their choices and submit them online.

“We have investigated options that will have a longer lifespan, require less maintenance, and insure against moisture damage . The project will be done in two phases: Phase 1 will include all the siding and replacement of all the windows, and Phase 2 will include the replacement of the school’s roof,” say officials on the official website for the project.