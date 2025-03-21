You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Refuge Buys New Building After Losing HQ Last Year to Erosion

Monomoy Refuge Buys New Building After Losing HQ Last Year to Erosion

March 21, 2025

CHATHAM – The Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge has a new home after losing its headquarters and visitor center on Morris Island in Chatham to erosion last year. 

The organization bought a building at 791 Main Street to serve as its new HQ and visitor center. 

The building contains living space as well which will provide housing for some staff. 

The previous center was demolished after encroaching tides endangered the building.

The federal wildlife refuge was established in 1944.

Two years ago, the National Weather Service had to close its balloon-launching station because of erosion, as well. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 