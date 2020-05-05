Monomoy Regional School District Offering Free Meals for Kids

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District is providing children up to age 21 with free, nutritious breakfast and lunch meals for every day of the week to help support families during school closures.

The meals are a part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s emergency COVID-19 response.

“During these challenging times, we understand how important it is to ensure that healthy meals are available to every child and young adult in our community,” said Monomoy Superintendent Scott Carpenter.

“We know that home food supplies may be running low and it’s important to try to keep people out of the supermarkets when possible. This is a federally funded program, and the food is nutritious, so please come get meals and spread the word.”

The Eos Foundation awarded the district with a $10,000 grant to help support the continued distribution of the meals to children.

“This generous grant from the Eos Foundation will help allow us to continue offering this important program to all families in our community by filling in funding gaps,” said Carpenter.

The MRSD sites serve meals Monday through Friday from 9 am to 12 pm at the Monomoy Regional High school on Oak Street in Harwich and at the Monomoy Regional Middle School on Crowell Road in Chatham.

Children receive two free meals per day which are both taken at once.

On Fridays, families receive enough meals to cover both breakfast and lunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All children are welcome to receive meals regardless of their town of residence or what school they attend.