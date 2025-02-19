You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy School District Receives International Award For Video Project

February 19, 2025

CHATHAM – Monomoy Regional School District has received an honor for a video project promoting the study of computer science at Monomoy Regional High School.

The award was given at the AVA Digital Awards, an international competition recognizing creatives in digital communication, in the best educational video category.

Students in the district created a series of videos encouraging students to take computer science classes, sharing the benefits of problem-solving learned in the field and associated career opportunities, with Monomoy High students being featured in the videos and performing the voiceovers.

The program was produced by Joy Jordan, Robin Millen, and Rich Oldach of the Monomoy Regional School District, alongside Christopher Seufert of Mooncusser Films.

The videos can be found by clicking here.

