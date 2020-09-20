You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Monomoy School District Reports Positive COVID-19 Case at High School

Monomoy School District Reports Positive COVID-19 Case at High School

September 19, 2020

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 Saturday from a student who attends the regional high school in Harwich.

Parents, students, and staff were notified in a letter from Superintendent Scott Carpenter who said all precautions had been taken to notify those who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

The CDC defines such contact as being within six feet of an infected person for 30 minutes.

Carpenter said the school would be sanitized over the weekend in anticipation of reopening for classes on Monday.

In his letter, Carpenter said the school district had prepared for such a scenario, saying it “has been a matter of when, not if,” they would get a positive case.

The superintendent urged parents to always monitor their children for any signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.

There were eight cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

