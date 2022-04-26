You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy School Superintendent Offered Contract Renewal

April 26, 2022

CHATHAM – Monomoy Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter has been offered a renewed contract by the district’s committee.

They unanimously approved a three-year extension to Carpenter, who has held the position since 2013.

Monomoy Regional School Committee Chair Meredith Henderson praised Carpenter’s work during his tenure.

She added that his efforts were especially pivotal amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he worked towards keeping students and staff safe while re-introducing in-person learning.

