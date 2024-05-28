You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monopoly Cape Cod Edition Out Now

Monopoly Cape Cod Edition Out Now

May 28, 2024

Pilgrim Monument, one of the Cape landmarks featured on the game board. CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod edition of Monopoly has been unveiled and is available now.

The local edition of the popular board game features familiar landmarks for its property spaces, including the Sagamore Bridge, Cape Cod Healthcare, and more. 

The unveiling ceremony at the Chatham Bars Inn also featured a guest appearance by Mr. Monopoly himself in mascot form.

The games will be available through Love Live Local and other Cape vendors, as well as online through Top Trumps USA—the Hasbro partners who made the edition possible. 

The game can be purchased on the Top Trumps USA website here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


