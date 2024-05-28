Monopoly Cape Cod Edition Out Now

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod edition of Monopoly has been unveiled and is available now.

The local edition of the popular board game features familiar landmarks for its property spaces, including the Sagamore Bridge, Cape Cod Healthcare, and more.

The unveiling ceremony at the Chatham Bars Inn also featured a guest appearance by Mr. Monopoly himself in mascot form.

The games will be available through Love Live Local and other Cape vendors, as well as online through Top Trumps USA—the Hasbro partners who made the edition possible.

The game can be purchased on the Top Trumps USA website here.