Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Calls for More COVID Testing

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Reopening Task Force members praised the increase in COVID-19 testing capabilities on Cape Cod with the introduction of two new testing facilities in Falmouth and Hyannis.

But they said there is still room for improvement when compared to the rest of the state as case numbers and hospitalizations rise.

At the most recent meeting, task force member and Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr celebrated the successful opening of the Falmouth and Hyannis testing locations.

“We encourage those who have symptoms, or are symptomatic, to first call their primary care provider, if they have one.

Everyone else, including those who are asymptomatic are asked to call the community testing line to secure a test,” said Cyr.

The Cape Cod Melody Tent location in Hyannis is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to noon.

The Cape Cod Fairgrounds location in Falmouth is usually open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 2 pm, though will be open Mondays and Tuesdays instead until December 29 due to the holidays.

Tests are $75 for asymptomatic individuals, however they will be provided at no cost for those who indicate that they have an inability to pay when making the appointment.

Cyr said symptomatic residents receiving a test will usually be covered by insurance.

He also said that tests are $110 for those getting tested for travel purposes.

“If you’re able to travel, that is a luxury right now. Certainly, we’re trying to stretch very thin resources to make sure that we have these testing sites in place for a number of months through the winter,” said Cyr.

Erica Wood, Deputy Director of Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said that although Cape Cod Healthcare and Outer Cape Health Services are assisting with the testing, they will not be providing results from tests.

Results will instead be provided to residents by either email or phone.

“We’re working on some logistical kinks just on timing and process, but overall we’ve done really well,” said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke about the Hyannis testing site.

Members of Hyannis Fire EMS are witnessing and helping to collect samples at the Melody Tent site.

“We think we could see maybe upwards of 300 people per day in the future. I think the only challenge is getting as many people scheduled as we would like to, which I think just speaks to demand. So again it’s a good thing that we’re doing it.”

Even with the two new sites, Cyr said he is still concerned about testing rates across Cape Cod, as PCR testing rates per 100,000 continue to lag the state.

According to Cyr, the Outer Cape region is particularly lacking in testing capabilities, including the towns of Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro which have some of the lowest testing rates in the state.

More information on the testing sites, including hours of operation and how to make an appointment, can be found at the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment website.